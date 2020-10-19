‘He looked sharp’: Frank Lampard pleased with Chelsea FC signing’s performance

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Timo Werner after the summer signing scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea FC during their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

The Germany international scored twice within the opening 28 minutes at Stamford Bridge to put the Blues in control of the game, but Southampton managed to draw level thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Che Adams.

Kai Havertz netted in the 59th minute to seemingly send Chelsea FC on their way to victory, but Jannik Vestergaard headed home a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to earn the visitors a point.

Werner has been in good form for Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, scoring two goals and making one assist in the top flight.

Lampard felt that Werner’s performance was one of the plus points for the Blues on an otherwise frustrating afternoon for the west London side.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said of Werner’s performance: “Really good individual goals in terms of how he made them for himself. He looked sharp.

“Our combination play in the first half was really sharp. For Timo to get those goals, it will be great for him in terms of getting his confidence, those first Premier League goals.

“So I’m really pleased and we’ll see a lot more of that from him.”

Reflecting on the result as a whole, Lampard said: “I’m frustrated and the players are [too]. They would be because the first half was as good as we’ve played this season. We played some great football, got two goals, could have had more.

“When you concede before half-time you know that changes the tone of the game a lot. And then we got 3-2 up and we concede again late on from a free-kick. It’s disappointing.

“You want to pick up the points at home against teams like Southampton, but you have to respect that they’re a very good team that can make it very difficult for you.

“And when they made it difficult in the second half we could have certainly dealt with it better.

“They were the better side in the second half and on the flip side we were much better in the first half, when I think we could have really put the game beyond Southampton with more goals, but we conceded late on which can happen.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action Saturday when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Before that, the Blues will kick off their Champions League campaign with a home clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

