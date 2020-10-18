Frank Lampard admits summer Chelsea FC signing has been impressing in training

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that he has been highly impressed by Hakim Ziyech’s performances for Chelsea FC in training since his switch to the club in the summer.

Ziyech joined up with the Blues squad in the summer months after Chelsea FC agreed a deal to sign the Morocco international from Ajax earlier in the year.

The attacking midfielder suffered a knee injury during pre-season which caused him to miss Chelsea FC’s opening games of the campaign.

However, he is now close to being fully fit after having worked on building up his fitness levels in training with the Blues in recent weeks.

Lampard has now revealed that he has been highly impressed by Ziyech since his move to Chelsea FC and he is looking forward to seeing the 27-year-old feature for the Blues in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Southampton, Lampard said: “Obviously, we brought Hakim here and it feels a long time ago now.

“But he also has not played since the Dutch league finished during the lockdown period, it’s a long time.

“He’s worked so hard, he’s been fantastic in terms of his professionalism to get fit, and looks really good in training.

“It’s match fitness, I’ve got a really open relationship with him to know where he’s at and how I feel about it. So it’s just game minutes what we need now.

“But yes, of course, I’m really excited to get him in and around it.

“To bring what we brought him to the club for, which is the opportunity to create chances for us, to be the talented player that he is that we saw at Ajax. I look forward to seeing him play.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League campaign when they take on Sevilla at Stamford Bridge in their group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

The west London side will then switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their trip to face Manchester United in the Premier League next weekend.

Chelsea FC are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

