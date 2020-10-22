‘Very good’: Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC signing’s display against Sevilla

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard expressed his delight at Thiago Silva’s performance after the defender helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old centre-half has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Thiago played the full 90 minutes as he helped his team-mates to keep a bright Sevilla team at bay and earn a point in their Champions League group-stage opener.

The Brazilian has only started two of Chelsea FC’s five games in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping to be a regular fixture in the Blues team this term.

Lampard was delighted by the Brazilian’s performance against Sevilla on Wednesday night and he also shed light on his plans for the defender in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “Thiago Silva was very good today.

“He brought both quality and experience as we hoped and he affects others around him. He was a big plus and a part in keeping the clean sheet.

“I will manage his workload this season. I have a very close relationship with him already and I remember being in that position towards the back end of my career so I will be very aware of his maintenance and training and game selection, to try to have him at his optimum.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues have made something of a stuttering start to the new season, with Lampard’s men having been pegged back and held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action again next week when they take on Krasnodar away from home.

