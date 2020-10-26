‘I’m delighted’: Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC signing’s display at Man United

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight with Edouard Mendy’s display after the goalkeeper helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday night.

The Senegalese shot-stopper started in goal for the Blues at Old Trafford and produced a solid performance for the west London side as Lampard’s men earned a valuable point against the Red Devils.

Mendy recovered from almost scoring an own-goal early on to produce a confident performance and help to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at bay.

The 28-year-old, who signed for Chelsea FC from Lille in the summer transfer window, produced an excellent save to deny Marcus Rashford late on in the game.

And Chelsea FC boss Lampard was thrilled by the performance put in by Mendy at Old Trafford as the Blues claimed a point away to the Red Devils.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “His performance was very good, you rely on your goalkeeper for those moments it was a tight game.

“It wasn’t a match full of many chances, there was the Rashford chance in the first half.

“At first it was a mistake from us and a moment of quality from him (Mendy) at the end. He showed what he’s there for.

“We bought him in because we knew he was quality, he’s shown great composure in the games he’s played already and I’m delighted with the saves today because in a tight game you rely on that moment and it wins us a point.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place and without a trophy last season, will now turn their attentions back towards Champions League affairs and their trip to Krasnodar on Wednesday night.

The Blues will then switch their focus back to the Premier League and their trip to Burnley on Saturday as they bid to try and return to winning ways in the top flight.

