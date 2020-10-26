Frank Lampard: Chelsea FC star was ‘imperious’ against Man United

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Thiago Silva for producing an “imperious” performance for Chelsea FC during their goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday night.

The Brazilian defender made his third Premier League start of the season for the Blues at Old Trafford as he produced a composed performance to help the west London side earn a point from their trip up north.

The 36-year-old has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge and he was deployed in a back three at Old Trafford alongside Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Thiago will now be hoping to build on his solid start to life at Chelsea FC as the Blues aim to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

And Lampard has admitted that he was thrilled by the defender’s performance against Manchester United on Saturday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lampard said: “There’s been improvement.

“That will speak for itself with results like that. The big man [Edouard Mendy] made saves in goal, Thiago was imperious whatever you want to say, experience and quality. Azpi next to him the captain.

“I think the personnel in there playing and defending and doing the right things and making good decisions is great for us.

“As I say, we want more. It’s not a beautiful feeling in the dressing room because we know we can play better going forwards.

“But again we should certainly be happy with some of the things we’re seeing defensively now.

“If you come to Manchester United and don’t concede that gives you a great base. Things to improve on but we have to praise things that were good and the clean sheet was very good.”

Thiago will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Krasnador.

After that, the Blues will switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea FC have made a mixed start to the new season, taking nine points from their opening six games in the top flight to leave them outside of the top four.

