Gary Lineker sends message to Timo Werner during Chelsea FC’s 3-3 draw with Southampton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Timo Werner after he scored his first Premier League goals in Chelsea FC’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues headed into the game looking to try and make it back to back wins in the top flight after they were 4-0 victors over Crystal Palace last time out.

Frank Lampard’s side started brightly and raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals inside 28 minutes from summer signing Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig.

However, Danny Ings pulled a goal back for the visitors before the break to make it 2-1.

Che Adams then netted an equaliser for the Saints in the 57th minute, only for new signing Kai Havertz to restore Chelsea FC’s lead moments later with his first Premier League goal.

But it was Southampton who had the final say, with Jannik Vestergaard heading in a dramatic injury-time equaliser to earn a point for the visitors.

England legend Lineker was watching the game closely and he posted a number of updates on his personal Twitter account as the thrilling game took place in west London.

After Werner’s brilliant opening goal, Lineker wrote: “Superb first Premier League goal for Timo Werner. First of many, I suspect.”

When Werner added his second, Lineker tweeted: “First of many in this game by the looks of it. Another clever finish.”

After Havertz netted the Blues’ third, Lineker wrote: “So many goals, I can’t keep up. Bit like poor Kepa at the moment. Another cracking goal from Chelsea makes it 3-2. Love that fact that no one can defend well anymore.”

And following Southampton’s equaliser, he added in a separate tweet: “Vestergaard levels it as Chelsea drop their guard.”

Chelsea FC will look to return to winning ways when they kick off their Champions League campaign with a home clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

