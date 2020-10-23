Frank Lampard issues warning to Chelsea FC about Man United trip

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea FC that they will need to step their game up when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game on the back of their goalless draw with Sevilla at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

The west London side worked hard defensively to keep the Spanish side at bay and keep a clean sheet in what has been a tough campaign for the Blues defensively so far.

Manchester United, meanwhile, warmed up for their Premier League showdown with Chelsea FC by claiming an impressive 2-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Lampard was impressed to see the Red Devils claim a win at Parc des Princes and he feels that Saturday’s showdown at Old Trafford will be a real test for his Blues side.

Asked whether Chelsea FC can build on the performance against Sevilla ahead of their trip to Old Trafford, Lampard told BT Sport on Tuesday night: “They (Manchester United) might be building on their performance tonight as well! They had a really good result.

“We have to, it’s a long season and we’re in the real early stages of it.

“As I said before the game, we lost this game last year against Valencia so it’s a much better start for us and it gives us confidence ahead of what’s going to be a difficult group, no matter what way you look at it.

“But, yeah, league games now ahead of us… Manchester United are a huge test off the back of a very good result for them but we have to go there with belief.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place and without a trophy last season, are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, having taken eight points from their first five games in the top flight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are down in 15th spot after having won two and lost two of their opening four games in the Premier League this season.

