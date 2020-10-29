Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Edouard Mendy after his impressive display helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The goalkeeper has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Mendy, 28, has looked solid between the posts for the west London side and has kept two clean sheets in two Premier League appearances so far.

The Frenchman produced a number of fine saves to help keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford on Saturday night, with the shot-stopper denying Marcus Rashford on more than one occasion.

Former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from the Chelsea FC summer signing against the Red Devils and he feels that the Blues may have found themselves a goalkeeper to help support a title challenge.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It’s early days but if the two saves by Mendy against Manchester United are anything to go by then Chelsea may have found a decent goalkeeper at last.

“The save from Marcus Rashford with Mendy’s outstretched right foot when the Blues had been cut open was exceptional.

“However, it was his second save from Rashford that impressed me. The way Mendy moved his position so he could get sight of the ball and then did the same again in order to make the save was top class.

“I’ve seen Kepa Arrizabalaga make excellent saves – in fact he’s even made my Team of the Week on occasions – but this is now about consistency and Mendy has that to prove. But so far so good.”

The Blues will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after having finished fourth in the table under Frank Lampard last term.

