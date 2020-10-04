‘I’m shocked’: Paul Merson issues warning to Chelsea FC about transfer ‘mistake’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC could have made a major mistake by letting Ross Barkley join Aston Villa on loan.

The England midfielder was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Frank Lampard this summer and he was shipped out to the Villains on a loan deal for this season.

Barkley’s move to Aston Villa comes despite the midfielder having scored five goals in 31 games for Chelsea FC under Lampard last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that the decision to let Barkley join Aston Villa on loan could come back to haunt Lampard, because he reckons that the 26-year-old will end up being a “superstar” for the Premier League club this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Frank Lampard has made a mistake sending Ross Barkley out on loan because he will be a superstar for Aston Villa.

“What a signing that is. I can’t quite believe it, if I’m honest. How Barkley doesn’t get in the Chelsea team beats me. He is a huge talent.

“To let him go like this, especially to another Premier League team, is a dangerous game by Frank.

“If Barkley hits the ground running and starts ripping it up for Villa then serious questions will be asked why Lampard let him go.

“Chelsea have already gone out of one of the cups and they have looked hit and miss so far in the league despite spending all that money.

“They are still not defending well and Frank won’t need any extra pressure on him from Ross Barkley tearing things up at Villa Park.

“Chelsea have loads of midfielders. But Jorginho and Matteo Kovacic can’t go past people like Ross Barkley can.

“I think they are missing a trick letting him go on loan. I’m shocked they’ve let it happen. But it’s a brilliant signing by Villa.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

After that, the west London side will switch their attentions back towards Champions League affairs and their home clash against Sevilla in their group stage opener three days later.

Lampard is aiming to try and steer Chelsea FC to a Premier League title challenge this season after the west London side finished fourth and without a trophy last term in his first campaign in charge.

