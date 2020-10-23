Michael Owen claims Chelsea FC star created ‘fear’ with his display

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has criticised Kurt Zouma following his nervy performance during Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old French defender started at the back alongside summer signing Thiago Silva for the Blues at Stamford Bridge and he played the full 90 minutes as he helped the west London side to keep a clean sheet in their Champions League opener.

Zouma has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season and he has started four of the Blues’ five games in the Premier League, scoring two goals in the process.

However, he produced something of a shaky performance against the Spanish side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen was not particularly impressed by what he saw from Zouma against the La Liga outfit and he claims that Thiago was the player who helped to instil some calmness in the team’s back-line.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night, Owen said: “Zouma next to him [Silva] fills you with a bit of fear.

“But as soon as you see the ball go into Silva you relax and that’s what the whole team will be feeling that.

“As soon as he in possession or is part of the team he spreads that confidence to everybody.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues currently find themselves down in eighth place in the table after having taken eight points from their first five games in the top flight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, head into the game after having claimed back to back wins against Newcastle United and PSG.

