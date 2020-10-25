Pundit: Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner reminds me of Thierry Henry

Kevin Phillips claims that Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner reminds him of Thierry Henry

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 25 October 2020, 05:15 UK
Timo Werner
Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Kevin Phillips has claimed that Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner reminds him of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Werner has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Germany international has produced a number of eye-catching displays in a Chelsea FC shirt since making his move to Stamford Bridge.

Werner will be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to adapt to life in the Premier League as quickly as possible.

Former Sunderland star Phillips has been impressed by what he has seen from Werner so far, and he says that he reminds him of Gunners legend Henry in terms of his style of play.

Asked if he rates the start that Werner has made at Chelsea FC, Phillips said: “Yeah, I do.

“I think he showed his class in his goal [against Southampton] where he flicked it over the keeper and headed it in, other players would have panicked in that situation.

“It’s fantastic, he’s got the ability to drop deep. He reminds me a little bit of Thierry Henry where he’s able to drop deep, drive at players, drop the shoulder and finish.

“He’s an exciting player. [Kai] Havertz as well looks really exciting.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action Wednesday night when they travel to face Krasnador.

The Blues will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley in the top flight next weekend.

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and win a trophy this season after they finished fourth last term and were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Thomas Partey
‘He looked really solid’: Mikel Arteta rates Thomas Partey’s Arsenal debut
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to Thiago Silva’s display in Chelsea FC’s draw at Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts Arsenal v Leicester City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Liverpool FC to make this signing in January
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs makes Man United prediction about Axel Tuanzebe
Robin van Persie
‘A real captain’: Robin van Persie heaps praise on Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts Arsenal v Leicester City
ScoopDragon Football News Network