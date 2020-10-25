Pundit: Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner reminds me of Thierry Henry

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Kevin Phillips has claimed that Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner reminds him of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Werner has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Germany international has produced a number of eye-catching displays in a Chelsea FC shirt since making his move to Stamford Bridge.

Werner will be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to adapt to life in the Premier League as quickly as possible.

Former Sunderland star Phillips has been impressed by what he has seen from Werner so far, and he says that he reminds him of Gunners legend Henry in terms of his style of play.

Asked if he rates the start that Werner has made at Chelsea FC, Phillips said: “Yeah, I do.

“I think he showed his class in his goal [against Southampton] where he flicked it over the keeper and headed it in, other players would have panicked in that situation.

“It’s fantastic, he’s got the ability to drop deep. He reminds me a little bit of Thierry Henry where he’s able to drop deep, drive at players, drop the shoulder and finish.

“He’s an exciting player. [Kai] Havertz as well looks really exciting.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action Wednesday night when they travel to face Krasnador.

The Blues will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley in the top flight next weekend.

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and win a trophy this season after they finished fourth last term and were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

