Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Cesar Azpilicueta has talked up Reece James’ potential as he competes with the 20-year-old for a place in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC team.

James broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge last season under Lampard with a series of impressive performances for the Blues as he helped them to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Azpilicueta has now been facing increased competition from James for the right-back position in the Chelsea FC first-team as the pair battle it out for starting spots in the side.

James made his senior England debut on Thursday night when he came on as a substitute during the Three Lions’ 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly.

Azpilicueta, who has been at Chelsea FC since 2012, has been highly impressed by what he has seen from James recently and he is expecting big things from the England youngster in the seasons to come.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “The competition with Reece is very strong.

“As I have said before, this is Chelsea and you have to fight for your place in the team along with many other good players. This has been the same since I arrived here in 2012.

“Reece is a fantastic boy, he’s a huge talent and he has lots of quality. I’m happy to try to help him and the team wherever I can.

“It’s a huge challenge every day to work hard, prove yourself and fight for your place in the team. I want to play as much as possible, that is my target, but of course I want to help the team first and foremost.

“Of course, every player wants to play every single game but we have to respect the decision of the manager and just know that everyone in the squad will have their chance through the season.

“I didn’t start the first few Premier League games, but I came on against West Brom and then played against Crystal Palace.

“When you get your chance, you have to take it and make it difficult for the manager to leave you out.

“I think having that strong competition that we have here is key and is what is needed for the club to improve and develop.”

Chelsea FC are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight.

The west London side will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

The Blues will then switch their focus to the Champions League and their group-stage opener against Sevilla on Tuesday 20 October.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip