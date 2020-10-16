Antonio Rudiger sends message to Frank Lampard about his Chelsea FC future

Antonio Rudiger has declared his desire to keep fighting for a spot in the Chelsea FC first team this season after having fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard.

The 27-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge recently and he was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window as a result.

Rudiger has not made a single appearances for Chelsea FC this season and he has been left out of every single matchday squad since being named as an unused substitute against Brighton back in September.

With Chelsea FC having bolstered their defensive options with the signings of the likes of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell in the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Rudiger will be able to force his way back into contention at the west London club.

However, the player himself has now declared his intention to keep working hard behind the scenes as he bids to win back the faith of manager Lampard.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Rudiger said: “The club didn’t tell me that it was absolutely necessary for me to find a new club and that they definitely didn’t have me in their plans for the next few months.

“I also turned down one or two options myself. I wasn’t prepared to pack it all in simply because I had been left out a few times. I enjoy living in London and like being at Chelsea.”

Rudiger added: “Naturally, I looked at a couple of options in the two weeks before the end of the transfer window.

“There was a possibility of a loan deal, in order for me to get more game time. Due to many different reasons and the shortage of time, nothing materialised in the end.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are aiming to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after having beaten Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out.

