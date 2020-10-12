Gareth Southgate delivers update on Chelsea FC star Ben Chilwell

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ben Chilwell is still being assessed by the England medical staff after having missed the Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Belgium on Sunday.

The Chelsea FC star was left out of the England side due to a non-Covid related illness and Southgate has now revealed that Chilwell has been training alone.

It remains to be seen whether Chilwell will be fit to feature when England return to action with a clash against Denmark on on Wednesday.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping that Chilwell recovers in time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

And England boss Southgate has now revealed that Chilwell will require careful monitoring in the coming days.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Southgate said: “Ben reported to the hotel today [Sunday].

“He did a training session on his own. We’ve just got to assess where he’s at because he hasn’t been able to train through the week.

“So, there’s a little bit of assessment needed over the next couple of days but he is with the group now.”

Chilwell scored his first goal and made his first assist in the Premier League for Chelsea FC when they sealed a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

The England international will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after signing for the Blues from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight.

