Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink rates Thiago Silva’s performance for Chelsea FC

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has admitted that he was highly impressed by Thiago Silva’s performance for Chelsea FC in their goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday night.

The Brazilian defender has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues on a free transfer in the summer following the expiration of his contract at PSG.

Thiago started in the middle of a back three alongside Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta at Old Trafford on Saturday and he produced a solid performance to help the Blues to keep Manchester United at bay.

The veteran defender will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help the Blues mount a title challenge.

Former Chelsea FC star Hasselbaink was impressed by what he saw from the defender at Old Trafford on Saturday as he praised him for his display after the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink said: “Thiago played really well today. He was very relaxed on the ball. He won his headers, organised, never really got in trouble, always in the right positions.

“That’s why he’s been brought, to lead, to do these kinds of things like these blocks headers away and give confidence to the people around him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Russian side Krasnodar.

The Blues will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley at the weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table after having taken nine points from their first six games.

