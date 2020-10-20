Fikayo Tomori delivers verdict on summer Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Fikayo Tomori has admitted that he has already been impressed by the impact Thiago Silva has had at Chelsea FC, despite the defender not yet speaking fluent English.

The Brazilian defender has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side on a free transfer in the summer window following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old helped the Blues to claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break but he sat out their 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Thiago will be hoping to hold down a more regular role in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming weeks and months, and Tomori has admitted that he has already been impressed by what he has seen from the experienced Brazilian.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tomori said: “Even though he doesn’t speak a lot of English, you can tell the way he drives himself and those around him on the training pitch and on matchdays. You can see why he’s featured at the levels he has.

“I can watch what he does and see how professional he is. You always see him in the gym looking after his body and making sure he’s right for the games.

“What he done in the past will transfer to what he does here, and it will help all of us.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night when they host Sevilla in their group-stage opener at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the west London side will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC have only taken eight points from their opening five games to leave them in seventh place in the Premier League table as things stand.

