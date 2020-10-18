Manager admits Chelsea FC duo can ‘kill’ opponents

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for the attacking threat they have provided at Chelsea FC so far this season.

The pair both scored in Chelsea FC’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as the Blues were pegged back and held by the Saints.

Chelsea FC had raced into a two-goal lead thanks to quick strikes from Werner inside 28 minutes, but Danny Ings pulled one back for the visitors before the break, and Che Adams equalised for the Saints midway through the second half.

Kai Havertz scored to put Chelsea FC ahead once again, but the Blues were forced to settle for a point when Jannik Vestergaard headed in a late equaliser for the west London side.

Werner and Havertz both joined Chelsea FC in big money deals this summer and the German pair have added some additional potency to the Blues’ attack.

And Southampton boss Hasenhuttl admits that he admires the quality of the German duo.

Speaking at his post-match news conference Hasenhuttl said: “I knew the moment would come that he [Werner] scored his first goal in the Premier League. I hoped it would not be against us.

“When you give him space, it’s hard to defend against him. The first goal we made it too easy for him.

“It’s tough to defend against him. When you are not tight on Timo and Kai Havertz they will kill you.

“But I am really happy that Timo is in England and playing in the Premier League.

“He’s fantastic for the fans, but it’s good we took a point as otherwise I wouldn’t be so happy for him.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League campaign with a home clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

They will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip