Photo: Timo Werner sends message to Chelsea FC fans after Spurs loss

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has taken to social media to issue a rallying cry ahead of Chelsea FC’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The west London side were knocked out of the League Cup on Tuesday night after they suffered a defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the competition.

Werner had given the Blues the lead in the 19th minute of the clash but Erik Lamela equalised for Spurs in the 83rd minute, and Tottenham went on to beat their London rivals on penalties and progress through to the last eight.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig this summer and his goal against Spurs was his first for the west London side.

The 24-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to offer his reaction to the defeat by Spurs and insist that he and his team-mates are determined to bounce back when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

Werner posted the photo below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “We win and lose together… We will try to make it better on Saturday!”

Chelsea FC have taken four points from a possible nine in their opening three Premier League games of the season.

Frank Lampard has been tasked with steering the west London side towards a Premier League title challenge after they finished fourth in the table last term.

