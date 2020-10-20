‘A massive bonus’: Glenn Hoddle names one positive for Chelsea FC after Sevilla draw

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle believes that Chelsea FC’s clean sheet against Sevilla on Tuesday night will be a big “bonus” for the Blues – but he warned that they need to work on their attacking play.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of being pegged back and held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Timo Werner had one of Chelsea FC’s best chances to break the deadlock in the 31st minute but his rising shot was saved.

Suso’s headed then drifted past the right post in the 45th minute after Marcos Acuna’s excellent cross, as the first half ended goalless.

Joan Jordan saw his excellent volley from a corner drift just over the bar in the 67th minute.

The two sides ended up having to settle for a point each and former England boss Hoddle believes that there were positives for the west London side to take from the game.

“The clean sheet is massive for them, it really is, against a very good offensive side who have got good players who can open teams up,” Hoddle said on BT Sport.

“That will be a massive bonus for Chelsea. But they’ve got to work very hard to get the balance of their play going forward and their defensive play together.

“They’ve been better defensively today, but they haven’t created enough.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and preparing for their crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The west London side are eighth place in the Premier League table after having taken eight points from their first five games.

Their next Champions League game is a trip to FK Krasnodar on Wednesday 28 October.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip