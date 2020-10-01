Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are open to selling German defender Antonio Rudiger before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that the Blues are happy to sell the Germany international after Rudiger sat down for talks with Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard.

Rudiger hasn’t featured for Chelsea FC in their opening three games in the Premier League despite the west London side’s defensive struggles.

According to the same story, the German centre-half has been surprised at his sudden fall from grace after Rudiger was also left out of the Chelsea FC team for the FA Cup final in August.

ESPN is reporting that Rudiger looked to clarify his future at Stamford Bridge but Lampard failed to provide the German with the reassurances that he needed.

The report makes it clear that Lampard isn’t looking to force Rudiger out of Chelsea FC but the Blues manager’s transfer activity suggests that the German isn’t part of his plans.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Chelsea FC defender as a potential loan signing, according to the report.

ESPN add that Tottenham haven’t made a formal bid but Spurs are monitoring Rudiger’s situation at the west London side.

Rudiger moved to Chelsea FC in a £29m deal from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The German centre-half has scored six times in 116 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

