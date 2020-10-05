Frank Lampard gives Chelsea FC transfer update on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has reiterated that Callum Hudson-Odoi remains part of his plans at Chelsea FC.

The England international has been linked with a potential switch to Bayern Munich before the transfer deadline on Monday night.

The Bundesliga side attempted to sign Hudson-Odoi during Maurizio Sarri’s spell in charge of the west London side back in 2019.

However, the 19-year-old ended up signing a new deal at Chelsea FC before Hudson-Odoi suffered a serious knee injury to keep him sidelined for a large part of Lampard’s first season in charge.

Chelsea FC have signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide Hudson-Odoi with more competition for a starting spot this term.

Hudson-Odoi is competing with new signing Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for a starting spot in Lampard’s XI.

The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Bayern Munich want to sign Hudson-Odoi on loan for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, Lampard said:

“He’s absolutely part of my plans here. We need options on the wing and what Callum showed in the second half today is exactly what he needed to.

“There is no definitive answer to Bayern’s interest, but by Monday we’ll know a definitive answer.

“Everything that happens will, firstly, be good for the club because Callum is our player. But what Callum wants will come into consideration. It has to.”

Hudson-Odoi scored in Chelsea FC’s 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion last month to open his account in the Premier League this season.

The England winger has netted nine times in 66 games in all competitions over the past three seasons in the Chelsea FC first-team squad.

Hudson-Odoi started Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues forward will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge after the international break.

