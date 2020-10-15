Chelsea FC told to sign 21-year-old to replace N’Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC should sign Declan Rice to replace N’Golo Kante in Frank Lampard’s team, according to talkSPORT pundit Adrian Durham.

The Blues were linked with a swoop to sign Rice throughout the 2020 summer transfer window following the England international’s impressive performances for West Ham over the past 12 months.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at Chelsea FC alongside Mason Mount before he completed a move to West Ham at the age of 14.

Rice has established himself as one of England’s most exciting midfielders during his four seasons in the West Ham starting XI.

Chelsea FC were thought to be ready to sell Kante in the summer transfer window but the west London side ended up keeping the World Cup winner beyond transfer deadline day.

A report this week suggested that Kante had fallen out with Lampard and wants to quit the club in January after the Blues manager refused to allow him to miss training to attend a friend’s wedding.

And talkSPORT host Durham believes Chelsea FC should sell Kante to fund a move to sign Rice.

“They’ve been thinking about bringing in Declan Rice for a long, long time,” Durham told talkSPORT.

“If you sell Kante and bring in Rice, it’s a big upgrade.

“This is someone who can do Kante’s job, and go on the attack and use the ball quickly.

“Maybe not the Kante from yesteryear. What I’m looking at is a top side trying to do stuff in Europe and in the Premier League as well.

“Is Kante too limited? Rice does more than Kante – that’s what I’m saying.”

Kante has won the Premier League title and the FA Cup trophy during his stint at Chelsea FC.

The French midfielder has scored 11 goals in 175 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Chelsea FC will host Southampton in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

