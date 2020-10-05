Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea FC to hijack Arsenal’s bid to sign Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have been linked with a swoop to sign Partey, 27, throughout most of the summer transfer window but Arsenal haven’t been able to get a deal over the line.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be eager to wrap up a deal before Monday’s deadline but it remains to be seen whether any move will be completed.

Chelsea FC returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon after Frank Lampard’s side secured a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell broke the deadlock before the Chelsea FC summer signing teed up Kurt Zouma to double the west London side’s advantage.

Jorginho scored twice from the penalty to secure three points for Lampard’s side to hoist Chelsea FC into the top six in the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC have already signed eight players in the 2020 summer transfer window but Ferdinand reckons Blues could do with the addition of a holding midfielder.

“I think a huge thing for them is to stop conceding goals,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I think Frank would have looked at it last season and three of the back four that will be playing today are new players.

“He’ll have seen that, a lot of goals conceded and I think the most conceded in 22 years at the club. More importantly we reports today of Partey coming in in that central area.

“I don’t think he’s happy with the likes of [Mateo] Kovacic or Jorginho. You can see that because he’s chopping and changing in those positions.

“Getting someone like that in to protect the back four or five along with Kante goes a long way to nullifying the goals against.”

Chelsea FC have signed Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz, PSG defender Thiago Silva, Leicester left-back Chilwell, Nice defender Malang Sarr, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues have also brought in Xavier Mbuyamba as a signing for the future from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Chelsea FC will host Southampton at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game after the international break.

