Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to get back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the game looking to respond after they had to come from three goals down to salvage a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Chelsea FC also suffered disappointment in the League Cup in midweek when Frank Lampard’s side were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the fourth round on Tuesday night.

The west London side have endured something of a stuttering start to the new season, with Lampard’s men having only managed to pick up four points from a possible nine in their three opening Premier League games.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are sixth in the table after having won two of their opening three Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points and get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea have been very skittish so far and even in the game they won, against Brighton, they gave up a lot of chances.

“Liverpool took them apart very comfortably and then they found themselves 3-0 down against West Brom. They responded well, and rescued themselves in that game, but Blues boss Frank Lampard must be wondering what his side are going to serve up next.

“Chelsea always look like scoring, but defensively they have been all over the place. I do think they will improve at the back, though, once Thiago Silva settles in and has a regular partner, because he is a proper player.

“So, I am going to go with them to break down Palace – they have definitely got the tools to do that, even though the Eagles always keep things pretty tight.

“If they get a clean sheet too, then I’d imagine Frank will be ecstatic.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after having finished fourth and without a trophy under Lampard last term.

The Blues have not won the top-flight crown since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

