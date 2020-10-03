Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will return to Premier League action this weekend desperate to return to winning ways and kick-start their top-four challenge in the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC came from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw with promoted side West Brom at The Hawthorns last weekend thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues haven’t won in the Premier League since their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on the opening weekend after their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace lost for the first time in the Premier League this term last weekend following a 2-1 defeat by high-flying Everton at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s side won’t fear a trip to Stamford Bridge given that the Eagles have already been 3-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this term.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a close-fought Premier League clash on Saturday.

“It’s crunch time for Chelsea. Points dropped last weekend after a defeat to Liverpool means that if the Blues don’t take maximum points here, the heat will be turned up a notch on Frank Lampard,” Owen told BetVictor.

“For all the criticism levelled at Chelsea this week, it must be said that they showed tremendous grit to come back from 3-0 down at West Brom and come away with a point.

“Manchester United conquerors Crystal Palace will again quietly fancy their chances here, but I fancy Chelsea to fire and come away with the points.”

Crystal Palace will start the Premier League weekend in sixth place and two points ahead of Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC have won their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have struggled at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons, winning just two of their 11 games in west London.

Frank Lampard is bidding to avoid successive home losses for the first time since December 2019.

Chelsea FC will host Southampton in their next league fixture after the international break on 17 October.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip