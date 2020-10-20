Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Sevilla

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-1 win against Sevilla in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side will look to start the new Champions League campaign with a win following a slow start to their 2020-21 Premier League season.

Chelsea FC squandered a lead twice to draw 3-3 with Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening to miss out on a third Premier League win.

The Blues are still struggling defensively after conceding nine times in five games in the English top flight so far.

Sevilla are in mid-table in the Spanish top flight after a 1-0 loss to Granada in La Liga on Saturday.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Sevilla in their group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

“Chelsea come into this one having surrendered a 2 goal lead to draw 3-3 with Southampton,” Owen told BetVictor.

“This was the second time the Blues have drawn 3-3 this season and I’m expecting goals to be on the menu again here. Sevilla lost out to Granada at the weekend, so it’s fair to say both need a result.

“Timo Werner finally found the net on Saturday, and if he’s in the mood again, I could see Chelsea edging it.”

Chelsea FC and Sevilla are meeting for the first time in Uefa competitions on Tuesday night.

The Blues have lost in the Champions League round of 16 in their last four campaigns in the competition, including a 7-1 loss to Bayern Munich under Lampard last term.

Chelsea FC have struggled in the Uefa competition over the past season, only managing to win one of their last five games in the Champions League.

Lampard was a Chelsea FC player when the west London side last won the Champions League thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday in pursuit of a third win of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

