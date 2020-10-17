Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Chelsea FC will record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season in their clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side have made a mixed start to their second season under the retired midfielder’s management following a return of seven point from four Premier League games.

The Blues were emphatic 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture before the international break to secure a morale-boosting victory.

Chelsea FC will be eager to make up for dropped points against Liverpool FC and West Brom by easing past a Southampton side that has shown defensive vulnerabilities this season.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“I still haven’t seen Havertz play a really brilliant game, I want to see him with more confidence for Chelsea,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“They aren’t consistent as a team right now. Werner needs to do more too. They should beat Southampton, but they need to start putting results together and being consistent.”

Chelsea FC suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge in this fixture in the Premier League last season when Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond got on the scoresheet.

The Blues have won seven of their last nine games against Southampton to dominate this fixture apart from their blip in west London in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Although Lampard’s defence has been criticised since he took over the reins of Chelsea FC in 2019, the Blues haven’t conceded a goal against a side from outside the top six since losing to Southampton last December.

Southampton have bounced back from a slow start to beat Burnley and West Brom in their last two Premier League games.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday 24 October.

