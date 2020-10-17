Ralph Hasenhuttl warns of Timo Werner threat ahead of Chelsea FC v Southampton

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Ralph Hasenhuttl is expecting Timo Werner to be a big hit at Chelsea FC following his big-money transfer to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer.

Werner has been settling into life at his new club after having signed for the Blues from the German side in a £47.5m deal back in June.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Chelsea FC team so far this season but the German attacker is yet to notch up a goal or an assist in the Premier League despite having started all four of the Blues’ games.

Werner will be expecting to be involved when Chelsea FC host Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Hasenhuttl worked with Werner while he was in charge of RB Leipzig and the Saints boss believes that the attacker will end up proving an excellent signing for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Hasenhuttl said: “I hope [I will get to speak to him] but hopefully not to congratulate him for a goal.

“He was fantastic for me in his first year, scored plenty of goals.

“I have worked with a lot players and he is one of the quickest and he is really hard to defend against.

“He is getting a more complete striker now and is learning a lot.

“He is a good striker for Chelsea and he is only happy when he scores, so I hope he is unhappy after the game.”

Chelsea FC are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight.

They will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a home clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

