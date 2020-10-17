Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to notch up successive Premier League victories for the first time in the 2020-21 season to narrow Everton’s lead at the top.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge before the international break after goals from Jorginho, Ben Chilwell and Kurt Zouma.

Frank Lampard’s side have won two of their opening four Premier League games, while the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool FC and drew 3-3 with West Brom.

Chelsea FC signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window to put Lampard under pressure to guide the west London side to a top-four finish this term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Southampton in west London on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea’s new players are finding their feet and right now it feels like teams will get opportunities against them,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Southampton have won their past two games after a sticky start to the season, and I am sure they will have their chances on Saturday too. I would still back the Blues to win, though.”

The Blues will be looking to avoid a repeat of the most recent meeting between these two sides at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC lost 2-0 to Southampton back in December after goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond.

The west London side had won eight times and drawn once of their previous nine meetings with the south coast club before the Saints secured their surprise win at the end of 2019.

Lampard’s side have started to find their feet at home, winning eight of their last nine games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have improved their defensive record at home after conceding just 18 times in their last 21 games.

