Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a resounding 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories in order to build some momentum after a patchy start to their second season under Frank Lampard’s management.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace before the international break thanks to Jorginho’s double from the spot as well as goals from Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell in west London.

Lampard’s side will take on a Southampton side that most recently secured a 2-0 win over promoted side West Bromwich Albion at St Mary’s.

Chelsea FC will start the Premier League in seventh position and a point ahead of 11th-placed Southampton in the top-flight table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 win against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea are starting to click,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace two weeks ago was their best performance of the season so far, and I fear a bit for goal-shy Southampton here.

“I expect the Blues to have too much fire power, and despite lingering concerns regarding their back-line, I fancy them to take the points.”

Chelsea FC have won four of their last six domestic meetings with Southampton.

Southampton were 2-0 winners against Chelsea FC in their last Premier League meeting at St Mary’s back in January when Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond got on the score sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners at Brighton in their season opener before Lampard’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat by defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC last month.

The Blues were held to a 3-3 draw at West Brom before Chelsea FC built some confidence with their 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace.

