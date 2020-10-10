‘A nice responsibility’: Edinson Cavani on his Man United shirt number

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Edinson Cavani has admitted that he is relishing the prospect of wearing the iconic number seven shirt at Manchester United following his move to Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international was officially confirmed as a Red Devils player on transfer deadline day last week after having left PSG on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Cavani, 33, will wear the prestigious number seven shirt at Old Trafford as he bids to try and help Manchester United recover from a stuttering start to the new campaign.

The former Napoli star has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils, and Manchester United have the option to extend his deal by a further year next summer should they so wish.

Now, Cavani has spoken out for the first time after he was handed the iconic number seven shirt at Old Trafford to follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cavani said: “It’s a great number, I got to wear it with the national team as well. But I honestly believe that the number you wear is more of an off-the-field thing.

“That’s where it counts for more. I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the no.7 shirt at Manchester United, which has been worn by some top, top players who have been legends here in this country and at this club, it really is a nice responsibility to have.

“I enjoy challenges and, as I said to you, I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn this shirt before me.

“It’s a fantastic challenge, and an exciting responsibility too, which I’m accepting with the best will in the world, and like I said, I’ll be working really hard to perform at my very best so I can leave that number, that shirt, just how it was left by those players you just mentioned.”

Cavani could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and bounce back from a stuttering start to the new campaign after they lost two of their opening three games to leave them in 16th place in the Premier League table.

