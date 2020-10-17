Cesc Fabregas has his say on Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Everton

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to express his disbelief at seeing Jordan Henderson’s late goal for Liverpool FC chalked off by VAR as the Reds ended up being held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Despite Everton being top of the table heading into the game, it was Liverpool FC who took the lead in the third minute thanks to Sadio Mane’s shot into the roof of the next.

However, Michael Keane equalised for the home side in the 19th minute when he headed home James Rodriguez’s delivery.

With the score at 1-1, Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool FC back into the lead in superb fashion, when he smashed home a low instinctive shot after the ball fell to him in the box in the 72nd minute.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton in the 81st minute when he headed home Lucas Digne’s excellent cross.

There was late drama at Goodison Park as Richarlison was sent off for a reckless challenge on Thiago Alcantara, and Henderson had a late goal controversially ruled out by VAR for offside by the tightest of margins.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal star Fabregas was among the big names to take to Twitter to express their confusion at the VAR decision.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “How’s that offside? Game’s gone mad.”

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jenas added on Twitter: “Liverpool have had some shocking decisions go against them today!”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Ajax on Wednesday night.

Everton, meanwhile, will return to Premier League action with a trip to Southampton next Sunday.

