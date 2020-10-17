Gary Lineker responds to Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Everton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he continued his fine recent form by scoring Everton’s equaliser in Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool FC at Goodison Park.

Liverpool FC headed into the game looking to make amends for their 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa last time out.

Everton, meanwhile, were top of the table after having won all four of their games in the top flight under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the third minute at Goodison Park when Sadio Mane fired Andy Robertson’s low cross into the roof of the net.

Everton then drew level in the 19th minute when Michael Keane headed home an equaliser for the home side.

Liverpool FC took the lead once again in the 72nd minute when Mohamed Salah fired home a brilliant instinctive shot.

But the Toffees drew level in the 81st minute when Calvert-Lewin continued his fine recent form when he expertly headed home Lucas Digne’s cross.

There was late drama when Richarlison was sent off for a reckless challenge and Jordan Henderson had a goal chalked off by VAR for an offside.

England legend Lineker was watching the game and chimed in throughout to offer his thoughts on the action.

After Salah’s equaliser, Lineker tweeted: “It’s @MoSalah yet again with a vital goal. His 100th for @LFC to be precise.”

And after Calvert-Lewin netted his seventh goal of the season in the Premier League and earned Everton a point, the England legend added: “Another leap in the sharply rising career of @CalvertLewin14 as he shows he can do it in the big games.”

After Henderson’s goal was disallowed, Lineker then added: “Pleased for @Everton naturally but blimey, VAR really does suck the life out of the game.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their Champions League trip to Ajax on Wednesday night in their group-stage opener. Everton travel to Southampton in the Premier League next Sunday.

