Dimitar Berbatov is backing Everton to beat Liverpool FC for the first time in 22 games at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders will host the defending Premier League champions in the Merseyside derby at lunchtime.

Everton have won all four of their Premier League games so far this season, partly thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s prolific form and James Rodriguez’s creative performances.

The Toffees have eased to victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Brighton in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool FC will be looking to return to winning ways following their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in their last top-flight fixture before the international break.

Alisson Becker is expected to be sidelined for the second successive game so Adrian will deputise for the Brazil international despite his poor performance at Villa Park.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Everton to beat Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

“It’s the biggest derby for years, I can’t wait for this game,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“Everton will be thinking of Leicester from a few years ago. The team, as I have said, are in love with Ancelotti, he has transformed them.

“Liverpool have their problems, and Everton will have seen the Villa game. Ancelotti will know how to exploit those weakness now, and I think Everton can surprise Liverpool on Saturday.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Everton in all competitions to highlight their dominance of the derby.

The defending Premier League champions have drawn seven of their last eight games at Everton under Jurgen Klopp, including goalless stalemates in the last three fixtures at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin has scored nine goals in six games in all competitions this season, while Liverpool FC have lost four of their last eight away games in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Anfield, while Everton will make the trip to Southampton.

