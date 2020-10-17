Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Everton to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool FC will be looking to bounce back from a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their last Premier League fixture before the international break.

The Reds are looking to overhaul Everton at the top of the Premier League table after Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their opening four top-flight victories.

The defending Premier League champions had already beaten Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal in the top-flight campaign before their surprise 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa.

Everton were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in north London in their season opener before securing victories over West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have flourished since adding James Rodriguez to their squad, providing more creativity to the Italian head coach’s midfield in the 2020-21 season.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hit form under the former Real Madrid boss, scoring six times in four games in the Premier League this season.

Former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to end Everton’s perfect start to the Premier League season by securing a point at Goodison Park.

“Liverpool come into this game off the back of their 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa, when they were all over the place at the back,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“People forget how organised and difficult to break down the Reds usually are, which is why they had such a good defensive record.

“At Villa Park, though, they were wide open and Villa did their homework and targeted the right side of their defence, where Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were struggling.

“Given how well Everton are doing, Goodison Park would normally have been absolutely rocking for this game – but without any crowd or atmosphere, this won’t feel like any derby game I played in.

“It is still going to be interesting to see how Liverpool get on against Everton’s midfield and whether they can get in and around them. The same goes for how the Liverpool defence copes under pressure this time.

“It is a difficult one to call, which is why I am going with a draw.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Everton in all competitions.

However, the defending Premier League champions have struggled to secure three points at Goodison Park, drawing seven of their last eight games.

Liverpool FC have lost four of their last eight away fixtures in the Premier League.

