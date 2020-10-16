Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions will make the short trip across Stanley Park to the current leaders in a bid to return to winning ways following their embarrassing loss at Villa Park before the international break.

Liverpool FC suffered a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League game as Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled without first-choice goalkeeper Adrian.

The Merseyside outfit’s heavy loss to the Birmingham side ended their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season, having beaten Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea FC.

Everton, on the other hand, have maintained a perfect start to the Premier League season to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the top of the table.

The Toffees have secured relatively straightforward victories over West Brom, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“This is the most anticipated Merseyside Derby in many a year,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Who would’ve predicted out of the two sides that it would be Everton that go into the match with a 100 per cent record?

“They have had some start, while Liverpool have had two weeks to lick their wounds after their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa. Will we see reaction? I think so.

“This could be a classic, and I’m taking the Reds to edge it in a close run match.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Everton to underline their dominance of the Merseyside derby over the past decade.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have played out a 0-0 draw with Everton in their last three meetings at Goodison Park despite the Reds dominating possession.

Liverpool FC have secured some big victories during their 22-game unbeaten run, including 3-0, 4-0 and 5-2 victories over the Toffees.

The Reds are looking to retain their Premier League title this season after Klopp’s side won their first top-flight crown in 30 years with seven games to spare.

