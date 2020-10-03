Ian Wright opens up about Chelsea FC signing Kai Havertz

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright does not believe that it will not be long before Kai Havertz starts to fire on all cylinders for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz, 21, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young attacking prospects in European football, and he scored 46 goals in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen before his transfer to west London in the summer.

The attacker has made a solid if unspectacular start to life at Chelsea FC this season, with Havertz having scored three goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Blues.

However, he is yet to find the net in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s side as the Blues prepare for their home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Havertz has been played in a number of positions and former Arsenal star Wright believes that he needs to be deployed in a role where he can be in the “middle” of all of the action.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “I want him [Lampard] to put more emphasis on Havertz and give him more of the ball.

“I saw him do one lay-off for the goal for [Callum] Hudson-Odoi where you think to yourself that guy has got to be in the middle of the game because he’s going to make things happen because he’s so talented.

“When you look at Chelsea and what they’ve got especially going forward, I think Kai Havertz is going to be somebody that we’re going to be raving about as soon as he finds his feet.

“Same with [Timo] Werner with how sharp he is.”

Havertz will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC host Crystal Palace in the top flight on Saturday lunchtime.

The west London side, who were knocked out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last week, have taken four points from a possible nine in the Premier League so far this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip