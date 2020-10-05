Reporter: Tottenham in contact with Chelsea FC star’s agent

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is thought to be looking to sign a new centre-half before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window on Monday night.

The Tottenham manager has been linked with a raid on his former club Inter Milan for their Slovenia defender Milan Skriniar.

However, the Italian journalist has revealed Spurs have struggled to make progress with discussions over the sale of Skriniar to leave Mourinho looking at alternatives.

Spurs have been linked with a bid for Chelsea FC centre-half Rudiger after the Germany international’s surprise demise at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has been a mainstay of the Blues defence over the past few seasons but Frank Lampard has preferred Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva at centre-half this term.

Italian reporter Romano took to Twitter to reveal that Spurs are in touch with Rudiger’s representatives about a potential switch across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “There’s still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter for Milan Skriniar.

“Inter won’t sell him on final hours of #DeadlineDay because they’d have to find a replacement. €50m + add ons is the price tag. Rudiger is one of the backup options, #THFC are in contact with his agent.”

Rudiger moved to Chelsea FC in a £29m deal from Serie A side AS Roma under Antonio Conte in 2017.

The German defender has netted six times in 115 games in all competitions for the west London side over the past three seasons.

Rudiger has won the FA Cup and the Europa League since his switch to Chelsea FC three years ago.

The former Roma defender hasn’t featured for Chelsea FC this season as the Blues secured a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

