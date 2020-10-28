Glenn Hoddle reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle hailed Hakim Ziyech as a “top player” after his brilliant goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Morocco international has been recovering from a knee injury that he picked up during pre-season training ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Ziyech was handed his first Champions League start for Chelsea FC in Russia on Wednesday evening following his move to the west London outfit from Ajax in the summer.

The 27-year-old performed well on the wing alongside Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as Ziyech showed his pace and trickery during the Champions League clash.

Callum Hudson-Odoi broke the deadlock for Chelsea FC in the first half before Werner netted from the penalty spot after Jorginho missed his spot-kick in the first half.

Ziyech capped a fine performance with a clinical finish in the 79th minute with his last kick of the game before Lampard took off the Morocco international.

Christian Pulisic made it 4-0 with a goal in added time in Russia.

Former Chelsea FC managed Hoddle was impressed with the Moroccan attacker’s performance.

“He can see the Chelsea FC players and staff are delighted for him to get off the mark,” Hoddle told BT Sport.

“He picked up a really good position. It was a lovely touch. He blasts it through two defenders. The goalkeeper can’t do anything about that one.

“A good night’s work from Ziyech.”

Hoddle went on to explain the importance of Ziyech’s debut goal.

“When you come to a new club, your first goal is so important,” Hoddle added. “You don’t care where it’s going to be. It’s really good for him. He’s off the mark now. He’s a top player.”

Ziyech moved to Chelsea FC in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Blues agreed a deal with the Eredivisie outfit back in February.

The African forward scored 49 times in 165 games in all competitions during his four seasons in Amsterdam.

The Blues will travel to Burnley in their next Premier League fixture at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are in 10th position in the Premier League table following a return of nine points from their opening five games.

Chelsea FC will take on Ligue 1 side Rennes in their next Champions League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

