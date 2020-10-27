Frank Lampard drops Hakim Ziyech hint ahead of Krasnodar v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has hinted that Hakim Ziyech could get his first start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old Morocco international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Ajax earlier in the year.

His integration into the first team was delayed by an injury he suffered in pre-season, but the attacking midfielder has been used as a substitute in recent games.

Ziyech is yet to make his first start for Chelsea FC as he continues to work on his fitness levels.

However, Lampard has now suggested that Ziyech is close to being fit enough to play from the start ahead of Chelsea FC’s trip to face Russian side Krasnodar on Wednesday night in Europe’s elite club competition.

“Hakim Ziyech is now looking like he is coming close to starting a game with his fitness,” said Lampard after Chelsea FC’s goalless draw at Manchester United on Saturday.

Lampard went on to insist that he is happy by the attacking prowess shown by his Chelsea FC team in recent games, despite the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner having fired blanks at Old Trafford.

He continued: “I am least worried about the front end of the pitch with the players that we have there.

“It is normal it will take some time for the relationships in the side to form, whether we want to play the ball in behind or to feet.

“We are in such an early part of the season and I know the qualities and the reasons we brought Timo and Kai into the club. I know the qualities we already have there.”

After Wednesday night’s trip to Russia, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Saturday as they aim to return to winning ways in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip