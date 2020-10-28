Michael Owen states his prediction for FC Krasnodar v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League in Russia on Wednesday night.

The Blues will make the long trip to FC Krasnodar in a bid to win their first Champions League group-stage fixture at Stadium Krasnodar following their poor form over the past two weeks.

Chelsea FC have drawn their last three games in all competitions to struggle to find momentum in Frank Lampard’s second season in charge of the west London outfit.

Lampard’s side were held to a 3-3 draw with Southampton before a 0-0 stalemate with La Liga side Sevilla in their opening Champions League game at Stamford Bridge last week.

Chelsea FC settled for a point in a goalless draw with Manchester United to leave Lampard’s side in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against FC Krasnodar at Stadium Krasnodar on Wednesday night.

“Chelsea opened their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against last year’s Europa League winners Sevilla,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues will be targeting 3 points in this one, and with Christian Pulisic now fit, I think the Blues should have more than enough to take the points back to Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea FC are taking on Krasnodar for the first time in the Champions League in Group E.

Krasnodar secured a 1-1 draw with French side Rennes in their opening group-stage fixture last weekend.

Chelsea FC have only one of their last six Champions League games despite the Blues reaching the round of 16 last term.

The Blues have won five of their six games against Russian teams, aside from 3-2 loss to Rubin Kavan in 2012-13.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday before the Blues will host Ligue 1 side Rennes at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday night.

