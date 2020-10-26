Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Wigan Athletic starlet Sean McGurk, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Premier League side are monitoring the Wigan teenager after having already had a bid rejected for the Championship prospect.

The same article states that Wigan were reluctant to lose another promising talent so Leeds failed with their initial attempt to sign the 17-year-old midfielder.

According to the same story, Leeds are continuing to look at McGurk in spite of their initial bid being knocked back by the Championship side this summer.

Leeds signed McGurk’s former team-mate Joe Gelhardt in the 2020 summer transfer window but the new arrival hasn’t featured for the Leeds team so far this season.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has only used Gelhardt in the Under-23 team so McGurk may be reluctant to move to the Yorkshire side due to a potential lack of first-team opportunities.

The Elland Road outfit became the first Premier League team to beat Aston Villa in the 2020-21 campaign after Leeds were 3-0 winners at Villa Park on Friday night.

Patrick Bamford scored a second-half hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to help Leeds secure their third win of the Premier League campaign.

The Yorkshire side hoisted themselves into the Premier League’s top four thanks to their landslide win against Aston Villa.

Leeds will host Leicester in their next Premier League game at Elland Road next Monday night.