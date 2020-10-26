Leeds United keep tabs on Wigan starlet Sean McGurk - report

Leeds United are interested in Wigan Athletic teenager Sean McGurk, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 26 October 2020, 07:30 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Wigan Athletic starlet Sean McGurk, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Premier League side are monitoring the Wigan teenager after having already had a bid rejected for the Championship prospect.

The same article states that Wigan were reluctant to lose another promising talent so Leeds failed with their initial attempt to sign the 17-year-old midfielder.

According to the same story, Leeds are continuing to look at McGurk in spite of their initial bid being knocked back by the Championship side this summer.

Leeds signed McGurk’s former team-mate Joe Gelhardt in the 2020 summer transfer window but the new arrival hasn’t featured for the Leeds team so far this season.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has only used Gelhardt in the Under-23 team so McGurk may be reluctant to move to the Yorkshire side due to a potential lack of first-team opportunities.

The Elland Road outfit became the first Premier League team to beat Aston Villa in the 2020-21 campaign after Leeds were 3-0 winners at Villa Park on Friday night.

Patrick Bamford scored a second-half hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to help Leeds secure their third win of the Premier League campaign.

The Yorkshire side hoisted themselves into the Premier League’s top four thanks to their landslide win against Aston Villa.

Leeds will host Leicester in their next Premier League game at Elland Road next Monday night.

Related Articles

Home »
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard: Chelsea FC star was ‘imperious’ against Man United
Frank Lampard
Edouard Mendy sends Chelsea FC message to Petr Cech
Frank Lampard
‘He has confidence about him’: Frank Lampard talks up Chelsea FC signing
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to Thiago Silva’s display in Chelsea FC’s draw at Man United
Mikel Arteta
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Liverpool FC to make this signing in January
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Dan Evans
European Open 2020: Rising star Ugo Humbert denies Dan Evans in Antwerp marathon
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson Becker
Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra
Patrice Evra: Man United star had ‘really solid game’ against Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network