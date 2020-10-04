Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are ready to revive their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the promoted side are hoping to get a deal over the line to sign the Wales international before transfer deadline day on Monday night.

The same article states that Leeds held talks with Manchester United about a potential loan deal earlier this summer but the Red Devils rejected the Yorkshire club’s proposal.

According to the same story, the Whites are ready to adopt a fresh stance in their pursuit of the Welsh winger ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline in the hope of getting aa deal over the line.

The article states that Leeds are ready to offer a “take-it-or-leave-it” bid in the region of £25m for the Manchester United forward.

Football Insider go on to report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t consider James to be a regular in his Manchester United team to cast doubt on the 22-year-old’s future at Old Trafford.

The story reveals that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is eager to get a deal over the line for a wide attacking player before the end of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Leeds United came close to signing James from Swansea City in the 2019 January transfer window before a deal fell through.

Manchester United then signed James in a £16m deal from Swansea in the 2019 summer transfer window.

James has netted four times in 48 games in all competitions over the past season or so at Old Trafford.

