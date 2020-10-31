Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Yorkshire side have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign following a return of 10 points from their opening six games.

Leeds became the first Premier League team to beat Aston Villa last weekend after Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

The promoted side have only lost one of their last four games in the Premier League to make an encouraging start to their bid to avoid the drop.

Leicester ended a run of back-to-back defeats thanks to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates last weekend after Jamie Vardy scored a late winner.

The Foxes are one of two teams to have a 100 per cent record on the road in the Premier League this season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Leicester at Elland Road on Monday night.

“This is a real test for Leicester,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Foxes got a great win over Arsenal last weekend, with Jamie Vardy looking electric when he came on, but the Gunners don’t play with the same intensity as Leeds.

“Leeds will still have to deal with Vardy, of course, but they have got Patrick Bamford banging in the goals too. His hat-trick against Aston Villa was absolutely top drawer.

Leicester were 2-1 winners against Greek side AEK Athens in their Europa League group-stage fixture on Thursday night ahead of their trip to Leeds on Monday night.

Leeds have scored 12 times in six games in the Premier League this season, while the Yorkshire outfit have conceded nine goals.

Bielsa’s side will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

Leicester will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium next weekend.