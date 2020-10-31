Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to continue their fine start to the new season by claiming a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Whites have made a promising start to life back in the English top flight under Marcelo Bielsa, and they currently find themselves sixth place in the Premier League table.

Leeds United have won three of their first six games in the Premier League this season to leave them just two points adrift of the top four heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Leicester City, meanwhile, occupy fourth spot in the Premier League table after they claimed an impressive 1-0 win away to Arsenal at The Emirates in their most recent outing.

Leeds sealed a dominant 3-0 win away to Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League outing – and former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the home side to make it back to back victories by claiming the three points against the Foxes.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Fresh from their smash and grab win against Arsenal, Leicester are on the road again.

“This time they visit Elland Road with talisman Jamie Vardy back in the side, so they will feel confident going into the match.

“Leeds striker Patrick Bamford rightfully grabbed all the headlines as he scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa and I think this could be a very entertaining match.

“Leeds have been so good to watch this season, and with Bamford firing in front of goal right now, I can see the points staying in Yorkshire.”

After their clash against Leicester City on Monday, Leeds United – who won the Championship last season – will face Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Everton in their next three Premier League games.