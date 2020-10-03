‘A very good game’: Mark Lawrenson predicts Leeds United v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a narrow 2-1 win away to Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

The Whites have made a solid start to the new campaign in the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side having won two of their three games to leave them in the top half of the table.

After having suffered a 4-3 defeat by Liverpool FC on the opening weekend of the campaign, Leeds have responded with back to back victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have made a stuttering start to the new campaign by their own high standards.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a surprise 5-2 defeat by Leicester City at home last weekend to leave them with three points from their opening two games in the top flight.

Despite having been impressed by Leeds’ start to life back in the Premier League, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Citizens to claim all three points away from home and bounce back from their defeat last weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds are still strengthening their squad but the one thing you can be sure about with all of their signings is that they can run.

“A pre-requisite for all of their players seems to be that they can cover some ground.

“Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been fabulous so far and it is going to be fascinating to see how he approaches this game against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“Guardiola will have a plan too, of course, but both coaches have a mutual admiration of each other.

“City looked unprepared in their defeat by Leicester last weekend, which is most unusual for them under Guardiola – I am pretty sure it won’t happen again here.

“I am expecting it to be a very good game. A lot of teams show massive respect to City and sit deep but I don’t think Leeds will do that.”

Manchester City finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and 18 points behind champions Liverpool FC.

They will return to action with a home clash against Arsenal on 17 October.

Leeds United, meanwhile, will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game after Saturday’s showdown with the Citizens.

