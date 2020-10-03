Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 4-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens will be eager to make amends for their embarrassing 5-2 loss to Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Manchester City were comfortably beaten by the Foxes as Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick at the King Power Stadium.

The Eastlands outfit wasted no time reinforcing their defence with the £60m addition of Benfica centre-half Ruben Dias.

Leeds United have secured successive Premier League victories since their 4-3 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 4-3 victors against Fulham at Elland Road before the Whites were narrow 1-0 winners against Sheffield United last weekend.

Leeds are in seventh position in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester City as things stand.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure an emphatic 4-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds have been a tremendous watch, so far,” Owen told BetVictor.

“You must admire their gun slinging approach to games and if they can rattle Manchester City with their high press, I wouldn’t put it past Bielsa’s men to get something out of the game.

“However, if any team can beat that press it’s Manchester City and that could lead to a difficult evening for the home team. 4-1 to the Citizens is my prediction.”

Manchester City secured a 3-0 win against Burnley in the League Cup fourth round to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Citizens were 4-0 winners against Leeds United in their last meeting with the Yorkshire club.

Leeds have won four of their last eight meetings with the Citizens, a run which stretches back to 2000.

Manchester City will host Arsenal in the Premier League at The Etihad after the international break.

Leeds United, meanwhile, will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road.

