Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Wolves on Monday night.

The Yorkshire side are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games to build some momentum upon their return to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

Although Leeds lost 4-3 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their season opener, the Whites have collected seven points from their subsequent three games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side managed to secure victories over Fulham and Sheffield United before Leeds battled to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Elland Road last time out.

Leeds are in eighth position in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Monday night’s opponents Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were 1-0 winners against Fulham last time out to recover from their 4-0 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to edge to a close-fought 2-1 win against Wolves at Elland Road on Monday night.

“Wolves have been a bit up and down so far and this will be another tough test for them,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Leeds were impressive again in their draw with Manchester City, and their attacking outlook is going to win them a lot of fans.”

Wolves were 3-0 winners against Leeds United in the last meeting between these two teams, when Santo led the Midlands side to Premier League promotion.

Leeds striker Bamford has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season, scoring three goals in four games for the Yorkshire outfit.

Bielsa’s side have won four of their past six games against Wolves, while Wolves have won twice.

Leeds will have four days to recover before the Yorkshire side make the trip to Aston Villa on Friday 23 October.