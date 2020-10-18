Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds v Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Leeds United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Yorkshire side will be looking to continue their impressive start to the 2020-21 Premier League season following their return to the top flight after 16 years.

Leeds managed to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in their last Premier League game at Elland Road before the international break.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have collected a respectable seven points from their opening four Premier League games after victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.

Only Liverpool FC have beaten Leeds since their return to the Premier League after a narrow 4-3 win at Anfield on the opening day of the season.

Wolves have won their last two Premier League games but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have struggled to find their top form in the opening month of top-flight action.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 win over Wolves at Elland Road on Monday night.

“Leeds are another team playing well, but have some wins to show for it, I like how they play football,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“Wolves haven’t kicked on from last season as yet, they have room to improve, but I will go for Leeds here to continue their progress.”

Wolves have won their last three league meetings with Leeds and the Midlands side could win four successive games against the Yorkshire team for the first time since 1960.

These two teams have only met twice before in the Premier League way back in the 2003-04 season.

Wolves have only managed to win two of their nine Premier League games played on a Monday night.

Santo’s side have lost three of their last five Premier League games on the road.

Leeds will travel to Aston Villa on Friday 23 October.