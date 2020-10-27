Steve McManaman reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland
Steve McManaman praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Diogo Jota’s goal in a 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Reds started with a weakened side for the visit of the Danish outfit in their second Champions League fixture following a 1-0 victory over Ajax in Amsterdam last week.
Liverpool FC started the Uefa clash without Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip due to injury and the Reds lost their makeshift centre-half Fabinho to a hamstring problem in the first half.
Rhys Williams came off the bench to replace Fabinho and the 19-year-old performed well alongside Joe Gomez.
Liverpool FC didn’t make the breakthrough in their second Champions League group-stage fixture until the 55th minute when Alexander-Arnold managed to unlock the away team’s defence.
The England international played a quick one-two with Xherdan Shaqiri before Alexander-Arnold’s low cross found summer signing Jota unmarked.
Liverpool FC brought on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in search of a second goal to secure their second group-stage win and the Egypt international netted from the spot in added time to seal three points.
Former Reds captain McManaman praised Alexander-Arnold for his role in Liverpool FC’s winner against FC Midtjylland in Group D on Tuesday night.
“It was brilliant between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri,” McManaman told BT Sport. “He started it down the right. He drives forward inside the right. He plays a little one-two with Shaqiri.
“He does the unselfish thing like he always does. He puts it on the plate for Diogo Jota for a simple tap in.”
Liverpool FC will take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday evening.
The Reds will face Serie A side Atalanta in their next Champions League fixture in Italy on Tuesday night.
The defending Premier League champions are in second position in the table.
