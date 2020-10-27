Steve McManaman reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland

Steve McManaman praises Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Diogo Jota's goal in Liverpool FC's 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 27 October 2020, 21:51 UK
Steve McManaman
Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Diogo Jota’s goal in a 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds started with a weakened side for the visit of the Danish outfit in their second Champions League fixture following a 1-0 victory over Ajax in Amsterdam last week.

Liverpool FC started the Uefa clash without Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip due to injury and the Reds lost their makeshift centre-half Fabinho to a hamstring problem in the first half.

Rhys Williams came off the bench to replace Fabinho and the 19-year-old performed well alongside Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC didn’t make the breakthrough in their second Champions League group-stage fixture until the 55th minute when Alexander-Arnold managed to unlock the away team’s defence.

The England international played a quick one-two with Xherdan Shaqiri before Alexander-Arnold’s low cross found summer signing Jota unmarked.

Liverpool FC brought on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in search of a second goal to secure their second group-stage win and the Egypt international netted from the spot in added time to seal three points.

Former Reds captain McManaman praised Alexander-Arnold for his role in Liverpool FC’s winner against FC Midtjylland in Group D on Tuesday night.

“It was brilliant between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri,” McManaman told BT Sport. “He started it down the right. He drives forward inside the right. He plays a little one-two with Shaqiri.

“He does the unselfish thing like he always does. He puts it on the plate for Diogo Jota for a simple tap in.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds will face Serie A side Atalanta in their next Champions League fixture in Italy on Tuesday night.

The defending Premier League champions are in second position in the table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba urged to leave Man United after Real Madrid comments
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta delivers injury update on David Luiz ahead of Man United v Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette
Mikel Arteta reacts to Alexandre Lacazette’s display in Arsenal’s loss to Leicester
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard drops Hakim Ziyech hint ahead of Krasnodar v Chelsea FC
Ian Wright
Ian Wright makes worrying prediction about Arsenal against Man United
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool FC could make surprise decision about centre-half signing – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Erste Bank Open: Novak Djokovic closes on year-end No1 with opening Vienna win
Michael Owen
Michael Owen makes Man United prediction about Edinson Cavani
Ian Wright
Ian Wright makes worrying prediction about Arsenal against Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network